DMCI Homes launches Verdon Parc 4th tower in Davao

CONSUNJI-LED DMCI Homes will proceed with the construction of the fourth and final building of its Verdon Parc condominium development in Davao City, banking on the bright prospects of the property segment outside Metro Manila.

In a statement, DMCI Homes said it was set to build the 22-story Maurin residential tower, the fourth structure of a four-building development located along Ecoland Drive corner Peacock Street in Davao City.

Verdon Parc project is DMCI Homes’ first venture in the Mindanao real estate market.

Maurin, which is targeted for completion in October 2021, will offer one- and two-bedroom units with sizes ranging from 28 to 56.5 square meters, which are ideal for start-up families and young professionals. The minimum unit price is P2.9 million.

Like Belvedere and Trevans, Maurin will feature sky patios to allow ambient light and fresh air to permeate the building.

“As reflected by Verdon Parc’s consistent strong sales performance, and more and more Davaoenos are seeing residential condos as versatile solutions to urban living challenges,” DMCI Homes Assistant Vice President for Marketing Jan Venturanza said.

“They have come to appreciate the conveniences of condo living, which is also evident in the vibrant and thriving condo market in Davao,” he added.

The first three buildings, called Martel, Belvedere, and Trevans, which offer a combined 837 units, have already registered sales amounting to P2.76 billion.

The condo towers also offer single-loaded hallways and garden atriums to give a wide open feel to the building interiors.

“The roof-deck of the three towers also provide an excellent vantage point to appreciate the scenic and serene surroundings of Davao City that include the awe-inspiring views of Samal Island and Mt. Apo,” DMCI Homes said.

The entire Verdon Parc development also features a kiddie pool, lap pool, gazebo, fitness gym, open lawn, entertainment room, children’s play area, podium deck area and other leisure zones.

DMCI Homes is the property arm of listed conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc. with projects already present in Mega Manila, Baguio, Boracay in Aklan, and Davao.