DMCI Homes wins Best Developer in Davao award

DMCI Homes was recently recognized at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2017 as Best Developer in Davao City for its Verdon Parc development.

In a statement announcing the awards, the property portal said, “We are pleased to award Best Developer in Davao City to DMCI Homes. The company has brought its high standards and core values to the city’s budding real estate market with Verdon Parc impressing all who see it.”

Located along Ecoland Drive corner Peacock Street in Davao City, Verdon Parc is a three-hectare development consists of a single mid-rise building and three high-rise towers.

Launched last year, Verdon Parc just recently welcomed its first batch of unit owners with the completion of its mid-rise building, Martel, which consists of fewer than 200 1 and 2-bedroom units. The remaining towers will be completed in March 2020, the company said.