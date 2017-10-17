DMCI launches 3rd tower of Davao condo

DMCI Homes has launched the third tower of its Verdon Parc condominium project in Davao City amid strong reception from real estate buyers, the developer said on Monday.

DMCI said 866 units or 72 percent of Verdon Parc’s first two towers, Martel and Belvedere, have been sold before the third tower, Trevans, commenced construction.

“Verdon Parc’s continuous sales success after the turnover of Martel in January has come as a surprise for us since we are basically new in the Davao property market,” DMCI Homes Assistant Vice President for Marketing Jan Venturanza said.

“We, however, expect Verdon Parc’s sales to continue to pick up as Davaoeños get to know DMCI Homes’ brand of high quality, best value homes and resort-inspired communities,” he added.

Verdon Parc is a modern tropical-themed development located along Ecoland Drive corner Peacock Street in Davao City.

The company turned over the mid-rise Martel tower in January. The 20-storey Belvedere began construction in February 2016 and is set for completion in March 2020.

The third tower, Trevans, will offer one-bedroom units measuring 28 square meters (sqm) with prices starting at P2.5 million. Two-bedroom units range in size from 51.5 to 76 sqm, with prices starting at P4.14 million.

Once completed in February 2021, Trevans, like Belvedere and the planned fourth building, Maurin, will have sky lounges designed “to provide a perfect setting for appreciating the scenic and serene surroundings of Davao City that include the exhilarating views of Samal Island and Mt. Apo.”

“Verdon Parc also gives residents excellent proximity to various commercial establishments including malls and markets as well as educational institutions, banks, places of worship, medical service providers and government agencies,” the company said.

DMCI Homes is the property unit of the late magnate David M. Consunji under his conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc.