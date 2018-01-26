DMCI launches Infina Towers-South

DMCI Homes is launching the second building of its Infina Towers project in Quezon City following strong demand from property buyers.

In a statement, the Consunji-led company said it will start pre-sales today of Infina Towers-South, a two-building development located across the LRT-2 Anonas Station, which will cater to start-up families.

The development will offer a total of 968 two- and three-bedroom units with sizes ranging from 52.5 square meters (sqm) to 81.5 sqm, at a minimum price of P5.08 million per unit.

The project is near several institutions such as the University of the Philippines-Diliman and Ateneo de Manila University, and business district Araneta Center in Cubao.

Apart from condominium units, Infina-South offers garden atriums, breezeways, and single-loaded hallways, as well as an array of resort-inspired amenities such as lounge areas, snack bar, game area, fitness gym, audio-visual room, sky lounge, function room, pool complex, gazebo, open lawn picnic area, play area, court roof garden, and basketball court.

The development is also equipped with high-speed elevators with full backup power, fire alarm system, CCTV provisions in strategic locations, and commercial spaces at the ground level.

“Whether for end-users or investors, Infina Towers offers a great value proposition with its huge potential returns,” DMCI Homes assistant vice president for marketing Jan Venturanza said.

The first tower, dubbed Infina-North, is already 64 percent sold since its launch in April 2017. As of this month, the north tower has already booked sales amounting to P2.6 billion.

“Like the North Tower, the South Tower is designed to be a pillar of calmness in the middle of the thriving Quezon City district. Both towers feature DMCI Homes’ proprietary Lumiventt Design Technology, allowing light and fresh air to permeate the buildings as well as all unit spaces within through three-storey high Sky Patios,” the company said.

The north and south towers are slated for turnover in September 2021 and September 2022, respectively. Overall, the two developments offer 2,297 residential units.