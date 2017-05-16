DMCI Mining cuts 80% of jobs after suspension of 2 mines

DMCI Mining Corp. said on Monday it has cut its total workforce by 80 percent after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ordered the suspension of two of its mining subsidiaries last year.

Berong Nickel Corp. (BNC) was suspended in June last year due to alleged discoloration of the host barangay’s (village) river system and tributaries while Zambales Diversified Metals Corp. (ZDMC) was suspended over alleged social issues arising from its operations.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), DMCI said 980 jobs were cut as of March 31, 2017, which translates to 240 left from the original count of 1,220 personnel. This does not include the thousands of subcontracted and seasonal workers hired during production ramp up.

“While awaiting the resolution of the appeals, we have instructed BNC and ZDMC to prepare their respective work programs and to track down their displaced workers. Hopefully, they can be rehired soon,” DMCI Mining President Cesar Simbulan Jr said.

Both companies are also continuing the reinforcement of their environmental management systems in line with their commitment to responsible mining.

BNC was awarded its ISO 14001 certification last March 16, after passing the stringent audits of TUV Rheinland Philippines last year. ZDMC is also expected to secure its ISO 14001 certification soon, as it is currently implementing the certification procedures.

The ISO 14001 certification ensures that appropriate measures are in place so that mining operations leave minimal negative impacts on the environment.

DMCI Mining is a subsidiary of DMCI Holdings, the holding firm led by the Consunji family.

DMCI Holdings owns other businesses and investments including DM Consunji, DMCI Power, Inc., Semirara Mining and Power Corp., DMCI Homes, DMCI Project Developers, Inc., and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. where it has a 27.19-percent interest.