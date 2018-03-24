DMCI Mining eyes modest growth in 2018

DMCI Mining Corp. is optimistic of modest growth this year while it waits for Malacañang to respond to appeals on the closure of two nickel mines.

In a disclosure on Friday, DMCI Mining said its nickel ore inventory was good for a few more shipments amid the June 2016 and February 2017 suspensions, respectively, of Berong Nickel Corp. (BNC) and Zambales Diversified Metals Corp. (ZDMC) operations.

“If nickel prices remain at current levels, we expect a double-digit improvement in our bottom line,” DMCI Mining President Cesar Simbulan Jr. said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) had allowed suspended mining firms to ship out their stockpiles to limit the possible accumulation of silt in nearby bodies of water.

DMCI Mining plans to ship about 1 million wet metric tons (WMT) of nickel ore this year, depending on nickel market and regulatory conditions.

It also plans to implement another round of cost-reduction measures to keep its operations viable.

“Beyond 2018, there will be nothing more for us to sell, unless the government lifts the mining suspensions of BNC and ZDMC,” Simbulan said.

“Our fate rests on the decision of the government,” he added.

Last year, DMCI Mining shipped 525,000 WMT of nickel ore, a 51-percent drop from 1 million WMT in 2016. Average selling price per MT fell 6 percent from $31 to $29 in the period.

DMCI Mining recorded a net income of P105 million in 2017, compared to a net loss of P11 million in 2016.

A subsidiary of DMCI Holdings Inc., DMCI Mining is involved in exploring sources of and mining nickel, chromite, and iron laterite.