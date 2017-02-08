DMCI opens Prisma Residences pre-selling

DEVELOPER DMCI Homes will launch its latest residential project, the Prisma Residences in Pasig City, on Thursday, February 9 with the opening of pre-selling, the company announced.

The condominium tower project is located in Barangay Bagong Ilog in Pasig City, near the intersection of CP Garcia Avenue (C5) and Pasig Boulevard, approximately midway between Ortigas Center and Bonifacio Global City. The two-hectare property will eventually contain two 42-story residential towers, with construction of the first, called Astra, already underway.

“Living amidst the city’s action is both an exciting and serene experience in this vertical community,” DMCI said, pointing out the location’s close proximity to various leisure and recreation spots, retail establishments, public markets, hospitals, schools, and churches.

In contrast to the bustle of the Prisma Residence’s neighborhood, DMCI said it focused on creating a project that maximizes green, open spaces, which will feature a number of swimming pools, gazebos for relaxation or small gatherings, a centralized exercise area, open lawn, palm deck, and children’s playground. Inside the building, a function hall, open lounge, audio-visual room, sky lounge, and al fresco spaces for recreation or indoor gatherings round out the common space amenities for future residents.

The condominium tower will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging in floor area from 28 square meters to 83.5 square meters. DMCI added that the units could be easily configured to suit the homeowners’ needs and preferences. Selling prices for the units as posted on DMCI’s website range from P2.3 million to P3 million for the one-bedroom units, P4.1 million to P4.8 million for two-bedroom units, and P6 million to P6.9 million for three-bedroom units.

DMCI also pointed out the building is designed using the developer’s unique Lumiventt technology.

“There are Sky Patios as well as garden atriums located in every five floors, and single loaded corridors and breezeways that all in all create a spacious, breezy, and bright environment,” DMCI explained.

Other features of the project include provisions for individually metered utility and cable connections, high-speed elevators, and six levels of basement parking.

The estimated completion date for the first of Prisma Residences’ two towers is April 2022.