DMCI Power vows to avert outages in Masbate

OFF-GRID power producer DMCI Power Corp. announced on Thursday it has partnered with Masbate Electric Cooperative (Maselco) to replace reclosers in the distribution line feeders located in the towns of PV Corpuz, Magsaysay, Buenavista and Mobo in Masbate to avert power outages.

Reclosers are circuit breakers that automatically switch off power in a distribution line segment or section during power overload or line faults.

It limits the impact of an outage by isolating the faulted section from the rest of the distribution system, effectively curtailing a domino effect of power line interruptions.

“As a result of the installation, power supply interruption due to line faults has decreased significantly in the Maselco service area,” the company said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

“The improvement of the distribution system will greatly minimize the negative effects of line faults and will ultimately benefit the end-users,” DMCI Power President Nestor Dadivas said.

“We are working together with Maselco in conducting further segment studies to identify other key areas in the distribution lines to improve the power supply reliability in the province,” he said.

Based on technical reports, around 47 line trippings were contained and isolated in the PV Corpuz feeder segments since the end of the first quarter, while about 20 line trippings were reported in Magsaysay, Buenavista and Mobo since the installation last April 12 and 28.

DMCI Power has a 15-year power supply agreement with Maselco and is one of the major off-grid power producers in the Philippines. It is a subsidiary of Consunji-led DMCI Holdings Inc.