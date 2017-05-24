DMCI program taps employee creativity

DEVELOPER DMCI Homes is tapping its own workforce for creative talent in design, construction, and quality management with a series of group competitions among its employees, the company said in an announcement of the winners of the latest contest round.

Launched in 2016, the three competitions are called the Tigbayon Design Concept Competition, Tumpak, and Haraya.

“Tigbayon, the Cebuano term for conceptual framework, is a group project design competition that aims to generate fresh design concepts or ideas to further enhance current DMCI Homes brands. Through the competition, the company hopes to discover untapped creative talents across departments,” DMCI explained.

Tumpak is a construction quality management competition for the teams working on individual projects, judging them according to their compliance to the quality standards of DMCI Homes and applicable construction standards.

The Haraya competition is a wall mural contest, in which participating teams of employees are asked to express their thoughts on quality at DMCI Homes through art, the developer said.

“DMCI Holdings Inc. Founder and Chairman Emeritus David M. Consunji once said, ‘A quality structure is something to be admired and learned from,’” DMCI said. “This endless pursuit of product quality and excellence is the driving force behind the institution of quality programs at DMCI Homes to motivate employees to always meet or exceed customer satisfaction and ensure excellence at work.”

DMCI Homes’ Quality Council judged the entries in the different competitions, and the winners awarded cash prizes.

A team of nine DMCI employees from the Project Development and Landscape departments won the Tigbayon competition with a conceptual design called the “Daintree Tower.”

For the Tumpak quality management competition, which is awarded quarterly, the teams from DMCI Homes’ Fairway Terraces and Brio Tower projects were declared the winners in the Compliance Consciousness category. Fairway Terraces also earned an award in the Quality Responsiveness category, along with the team from the Zinnia Towers project.

Fairway Terraces is located in Pasay City, while Brio Tower and the Zinnia Towers are located in Makati City and Quezon City, respectively.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Haraya wall mural contest were a team from DMCI Homes’ Legal and Finance departments, whose creation was inspired by DMCI Homes’ brand story, “The Hero of the Underserved.”

“The art piece showcased the company’s dedication to build a cocoon of good living to Alfonso, the underserved middle manager,” DMCI explained.

“These quality programs not only exhibit the ingenuity of our employees but also prove the growing culture of quality at DMCI Homes,” it concluded.