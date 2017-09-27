DMCI sets Zinnia South Tower turnover in Dec

PROPERTY developer DMCI Homes is scheduled to turn over the 45-storey South Tower of its Zinnia Towers project in North Edsa, Quezon City this December.

The South Tower, an addition to the fully operational 40-storey North Tower, will complete the 1.9-hectare development which started construction in May 2016.

The development features resort-style amenities including a pool complex, a Koi pond, gazebo, a tree court, a barbecue pit and garden trails, as well as a lounge area, function room, and a grand clubhouse.

“Zinnia Towers’ expansive open spaces and first rate amenities is another testament that DMCI Homes’ utmost priority is the well-being of its residents,” DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria said.

“We always aim to go beyond the expectations of our clients to ensure the best living experience in all our developments,” Austria added.

Zinnia Towers also features the Lumiventt design technology or open-air sky patios which aims to maximize natural light and allow for better air circulation.

DMCI Homes is the real estate arm of publicly-listed DMCI Holdings Inc., a holding company that consolidates all the construction business, construction component companies, and related interests of the Consunji family.