DMCI starts 3rd Bay City condo tower

Construction and development conglomerate DMCI decided to go ahead with the construction of the third building in its upscale Oak Harbor Residences condominium project in Bay City, after the “unprecedented” success of pre-sales in the first two buildings, the company said.

DMCI went ahead with the third building, called the Aston, after strong sales for units in the first two buildings, called the Westport and Lauderdale, reached P2.9 billion, DMCI said.

Oak Harbor Residences is the first high-end project for DMCI under the DMCI Homes Exclusive brand. The development occupies a 12,000 square meter waterfront property about one kilometer south of Okada Manila. The three mid-rise (12 stories) buildings will contain fewer than 200 units each, with a premium placed on space; unit sizes range from 72.5 square meters to 252 square meters.

DMCI Homes Exclusive Assistant Vice President for Marketing Jan Venturanza said that “sales for Oak Harbor Residences this year was phenomenal,” with prices for units in the Weston and Lauderdale increasing by three percent starting in January.

“There is now a high demand for waterfront homes around the world due to its constantly appreciating value. The idea of waking up and commanding a full, glorious view of the water is what drives interest for properties like this,” Venturanza added.

DMCI explained that some of the success of sales for the Oak Harbor project, which is only in the early stages of construction, could be attributed to strong demand for high-end property in Bay City due to the construction of the Okada Hotel and Casino complex, expansion of Solaire, and the nearby City of Dreams. “Most residential product offerings at Bay City are currently leaning towards the affordable to mid-income markets,” the developer observed. “As such, Oak Harbor Residences’ Aston building will provide more luxury condo living options,” in the area, it added.

Similar to the first two buildings, Aston will be a mid-rise condominium offering a mix of one-bedroom premier suites, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and skyloft suites with prices ranging from P9.7 million to P37.2 million.

“All deliverables come with a delightful home starter package of air conditioning units, closets, water heaters, range hood, and kitchen cabinets. Selected 3-bedroom suites have walk-in closets in the master bedroom,” DMCI said.

The developer also highlighted that all units are equipped with their own balconies, and that each of the three towers will have its own “infinity pool” overlooking the bay.

Other amenities include game and media rooms, a fitness center, and jogging paths in the outdoor areas. The development will also feature a garden roof deck for entertaining.

Comfort and security features to be included at Oak Harbor Residences are concierge services, electronic key card access for residents, and 24-hour security.

DMCI said the completion date for both the Weston and Lauderdale buildings is expected in June 2020, while the Aston building should be completed by December 2021.

Quadruple-A license

In another development, DMCI Homes also announced that it was given AAAA accreditation earlier this year by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB), the implementing arm of the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

DMCI is reportedly the first developer to be given the highest accreditation, which was only added to the CIAP categories in 2015. The primary advantage of the rating is that it allows the developer to be invited to foreign project bids.

“The categories are defined on the basis of financial capacity, building experience, and expertise of technical personnel, among others. The AAAA license just signifies our building capabilities. After all, we are a company of builders, through and through, and we are proud of it,” said DMCI Homes’ Venturanza.