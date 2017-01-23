DMCI starts new QC condo tower

DMCI Home’s latest condominium tower project, The Celandine in Quezon City, will is “set to rise,” the company said in an update about the project last week.

The Celandine will be a single 47-story tower containing 1,566 units along A. Bonifacio Avenue in Quezon City’s Cloverleaf area.

“Urbanites looking for a condo as their future home will get to live in an ideal location where the vibrant city life in the metro blends well with the green countryside of nearby Northern Luzon provinces,” DMCI said.

The builder pointed out that future development along A. Bonifacio, which will include the Skyway Stage 3 extension, will see a new hospital and several office buildings in the next few years, and a shopping mall set to open this year that will be within walking distance of the condominium tower.

The Celadine offers a variety of unit sizes. One-bedroom units are available with floor areas ranging from 27.5 square meters to 32 square meters; two-bedroom units are available with a floor area of either 48.5 square meters or 53 square meters; and there are also a number of three-bedroom “tandem units”—essentially neighboring one- and two-bedroom units built together —with a floor area of 79.5 square meters.

Other amenities of the project include two swimming pools, basketball court, grill pit areas, a playground, roof garden, and a large open lawn area, DMCI said. The building will also house a fitness center, several lounge areas, and a sky lounge.

“And just like other DMCI Homes properties, The Celandine also features our innovative Lumiventt Design Technology, which allows maximum natural light and airflow within the building and to home units through single loaded hallways, three-story high Sky Patios, and central garden atriums and breezeways located on the left and right wings of every floor,” DMCI added.

DMCI also said The Celandine will be equipped with 10 high-speed elevators, four basement parking levels, and 100 percent back-up power in all units and common areas. A fire alarm, suppression system, and fire sprinklers will also protect the building. Security guards, CCTV provisions and electric perimeter fences will also help secure the community and its residents.

The project is expected to be completed for turnover of the units in October 2021.

19 buildings completed in 2017

In a separate statement, DMCI Homes said that it anticipates the completion of 19 buildings in various projects in 2017, 16 of which will be finished ahead of schedule.

DMCI’s rapid development capabilities were noted in a recent market report by Colliers International, which said, “while a number of developers experience delays in their completion, other firms are able to deliver projects earlier than expected. For example, DMCI Homes has notified their buyers that they could get their units turned over much earlier than scheduled. Having a good track record in terms of project turnover will result in a better reputation as a reliable developer and will eventually lead to higher sales.”

The company said that in the first half of 2017, one building in Verdon Parc in Davao City will be ready for turnover, as well as two buildings each in The Birchwood (Taguig City), Mirea Residences (Pasig City), and Asteria Residences (Paranaque City).

In the second half of the year, 12 buildings are scheduled for completion including additional buildings in the Mirea and Asteria projects; the South tower of the Sheridan Towers project in Pasig; the East tower of the Lumiere Residences in Pasig City; two buildings in The Birchwood project in Taguig; and the South tower of Zinnia Towers in Quezon City.