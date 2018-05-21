DMCI unit bullish on building contracts

D.M. Consunji, Inc. (DMCI), the construction arm of DMCI Holdings, Inc., expects to book more building projects this year amid the country’s robust economy.

“The strong domestic economy is driving the property development sector and we expect to bag more building contracts in the coming quarter. New plant projects will also boost our order book,” said DMCI president Jorge A. Consunji.

In a statement, the company said first-quarter standalone revenues increased 11 percent year-on-year from P3.1 billion to P3.5 billion mainly driven by building contracts, as infrastructure projects suffered delays resulting from unresolved right of way issues.

On a standalone basis, DMCI recorded a net income P335 million from January to March, up 33 percent from P251 million the prior-year quarter.

“The higher than expected performance is due mainly to accounting and work-related timing issues, which will normalize in the coming quarters,” it said.

Revenues from high-rise building projects surged 52 percent from P1.1 billion to P1.7 billion while infrastructure projects dipped 5 percent to P883 million compared to P930 million during the same quarter last year.

For the first quarter, the company said plant and utilities contracts dropped 32 percent from P459 million to P313 million while Energy projects declined 18 percent to P199 million from P244 million. Other project support businesses slid 12 percent to P244 million compared to P276 million last year.