DMCI’s Fairway Terraces boasts ‘ideal location’

DMCI Homes highlighted the convenient location of its Fairway Terraces condominium tower in Pasay City in an update on the project.

DMCI said that Pasay City is one of Metro Manila’s most attractive growing business and commercial districts, making it a suitable location for its Fairway Terraces project.

“Pasay is strategically close to points of interest in Metro Manila such as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and the central business districts of Makati City and Bonifacio Global City. It also contains the vibrant Bay City, which is set to be a favorite venue for work, play, and leisure,” the developer said.

The Fairway Terraces, designed with singles and young families in mind, is located along the South Luzon Expressway, across from Villamor Golf Course.

“Its location along a major thoroughfare makes the development easily accessible from three major business districts, Makati, Bonifacio Global City, and the rising business hub of Aseana City,” DMCI said.

With the recent opening of the Naia Expressway, the developer pointed out, the hotels and casinos of Resorts World, Solaire, City of Dreams, and Okada Manila can all be accessed within minutes. Via the SLEX, residents can also easily make quick weekend getaways to Laguna, Batangas, and other places in Southern Luzon, it added.

Building features

DMCI Homes explained that Fairway Terraces is a low-density development, as the building stands at only 19 stories, about half the size of most of DMCI’s other vertical projects.

With a design best described as modern Balinese, Fairway Terraces also provides a cozy, resort-like atmosphere, reinforced by DMCI’s Lumiventt architectural signature, which uses green spaces, single-loaded corridors, garden atriums, and open Sky Patios to enhance natural light and airflow.

One-bedroom units range in size from 32.5 square meters to 54.5 square meters, while two-bedroom units, of which there are several available configurations, vary from 52.5 sqm to 80.5 sqm. There are also 78-sqm three-bedroom units available. Approximate prices range from P2.8 million to P7.8 million, according to DMCI Homes.

Amenities of the Fairway Terraces include a fitness gym, pool, lounge area, kid’s playground, game area, audio-visual room, and sky lounge. In addition, the property also provides Wi-Fi accessibility in the spacious lobby, laundry station, water refilling station, convenience store, and a mail area, as well as up-to-date security provisions.

The development is scheduled to be completed in February 2019.