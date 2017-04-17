DMCI’s Prisma Residences more than 60% sold in 2 months

IN just two months after its January launch, more than 60 percent of the units in DMCI Homes’ Prisma Residences development in Pasig City have been sold, the developer reported.

The two-tower, 41-story development is located on a two-hectare property at the corner of Pasig Boulevard and C.P. Garcia Avenue (C5 Road) in Barangay Bagong Ilog in Pasig, and was launched on January 26.

DMCI Homes said 64 percent of the available units for sale at Prisma Residences have been bought as of March 26, which translated to a sales take-up of P2.2 billion, the developer added.

Apart from its prime location, Jan Venturanza, AVP for Marketing of DMCI Homes said the brisk sales enjoyed by Prisma Residences, and of other DMCI Homes developments, could be attributed to the outstanding reputation of the company in the real estate industry.

“We have built a reputation through our earli er projects that if it’s a DMCI Homes development, it must be of high quality and a value for money investment,” Venturanza said.

DMCI Homes was also recently recognized as the first Quadruple A contractor in the country by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB), after meeting the institution’s stringent standards on financial capacity, building experience, and expertise of technical personnel.

Prisma Residences is envisioned to provide homebuyers a distinctively elegant lifestyle and the convenience of having their needs within easy reach because of the project’s proximity to Ortigas Center and Bonifacio Global City as well as various leisure and recreation spots, retail establishments, public markets, hospitals, educational institutions, and places of worship, the developer said.

Astra, the first of the two buildings, will have 41 residential floors and is scheduled for completion in April 2022. It offers a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units with prices ranging from P2.28 to P6.91 million, with floor areas ranging from 28 square meters to 83.5 square meters.

“Known for advocating quality lifestyle in its communities, DMCI Homes designed Prisma Residences as a tropical paradise with its first-rate resort-like amenities, spacious units, generous open spaces, and lush greeneries,” DMCI said.

Community amenities include a landscaped park containing three swimming pools, a number of gazebos, centralized exercise area, basketball court, and playground, as well as a function hall, open lounge, audio-visual room, sky lounge, game area and alfresco areas for indoor gatherings.

DMCI Homes’ pioneering Lumiventt technology, a feature built into each of the developers’ buildings, provides residents with a number of Sky Patios and garden atriums located on every fifth floor of the building.

Astra tower will also have provision for individually metered utility and cable connections, seven high-speed elevators, and six levels of basement parking, DMCI pointed out.

Security features of the development include a lighted perimeter fence, entrance gate with guardhouse and car barriers, 24/7 roving guards, and provisions for CCTV cameras in common areas, it added.