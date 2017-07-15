DNA evidence ties suspect to Bulacan massacre

MALOLOS, Bulacan: The blood sample taken from one of the victims in the Bulacan massacre matched that of the main suspect in the case, according to police.

In a news conference on Friday, Sr. Supt Romeo Caramat Jr., acting provincial director, said the sample taken matched the DNA of Carmelino Ibañes, the first suspect arrested by police 33 hours after the crime was committed against the wife, three children and mother in law of Dexter Carlos Sr., a security guard.

In an interview on Friday with The Manila Times, Supt. Fitz Macariola, San Jose del Monte city police chief, said “only Ibanes tested positive while the other persons of interest were negative.”

The sample was taken from a swab on Carlos’ wife, Estrella.

“The point that Ibañes was there and the result of DNA exam matches to him, proves that he is now suspect,” Macariola said.

Ibañes, who is detained in a Bulacan jail, will be slapped with five counts of murder and two counts of rape, police said.

Caramat said that even if Ibañes had recanted his confession of guilt, the DNA results would pin him down.

Carlos will also be investigated as part of standard operating procedure, Caramat said, “although in our belief it is far from the truth that he was involved.”

On Thursday, Chief Public Attorney Persida Acosta told The Manila Times “not a single evidence came out linking Dexter to the crime,” thus Carlos was no longer a “person of interest.”

Macariola also revealed that crime lab results indicated that more than two knives were used and that there were more than two people involved in the killings.

But three persons of interest in the case have already been killed by suspected vigilantes: Rosevelt Merano Sorema, alias “Ponga,” Rolando Pacinos, alias “Inggo,” and Anthony Garcia Rose, alias “Thony.”

A fourth person of interest, Alvin Mabesa, is at large.

The names of Pacinos and Rose were mentioned by Ibañes as his cohorts, while the names of Sorema and Mabesa came from confidential informants.