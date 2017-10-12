Doctor, 2 ex-cops fall in drug buy busts

An orthopedic surgeon, two retired policeman and six other drug suspects were caught in a series of operations in Quezon City early Wednesday morning.

Quezon City Police District head Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the surgeon, Amante Valdepeñas, 56, was arrested in a buy bust operation at 2 a.m.

Valdepeñas was with his bodyguard, former Police Officer 1 Rommel Nogoy, 52, and driver Raymond Valle, 42.

Members of the Galas Police Station also arrested retired Masbate Police Officer 3 Almario Cristobal and his live-in partner Lenny de Guzman. Seized from them were two plastic sachets of shabu.

De Guzman and Cristobal were waiting for the doctor when they were busted.

Mark Pangilinan and his live-in partner Maybelle Tulang from Sampaloc, Manila also pointed to the doctor as their drug supplier when they were nabbed at the corner of Araneta Avenue and Kapiligan Street in Barangay Doña Imelda at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A tricycle driver, Hermie Castro, 49, was also captured because the doctor, who was being investigated, received a text message from Castro ordering P1,000 worth of shabu.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) led by Erwin Guevarra also arrested another tricycle driver Norman Ulit, alias Manggi, 40, after he sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover policeman.

A total of fifteen sachets of shabu were seized by policemen as well as the marked money used in the transactions.

MARY GLEEFER F. JALEA