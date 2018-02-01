Doctor saves students from Dengvaxia menace

CANDELARIA, Quezon: This small town doctor’s refusal to inoculate school children with Dengvaxia has paid off.

Municipal doctor Clemente Alcala defied the Department of Health (DoH) directive to give Dengvaxia vaccine to elementary school pupils, saying he doubted its supposedly positive effects on recipients.

Among municipal doctors from Region 3 (Cental Luzon), Region 4-A (Calabarzon), Region 7 (Central Visayas) and National Capital Region (Metro Manila) convened by the regional and provincial health offices and Sanofi Industries to introduce the vaccine, Alcala said he was the only one who raised questions, which DoH personnel or Sanofi failed to answer.

He questioned the vaccine’s efficacy for a person not yet infected by the dengue virus and one who has already contracted the dreaded disease.

Alcala argued that since dengue is a virus, it tends to inflict more damage on a person already vaccinated with an antibody because the antibodies will attack the blood vessels, not the virus.

Dengue’s primary complication, according to him, is massive bleeding of the blood vessels.

Alcala also questioned data presented during a dengue summit he attended before implementation of the Dengvaxia immunization program because results in the random vaccination did not reflect the target output.

“They should have isolated, for example, a hundred respondents vaccinated with Dengvaxia Stain 1, then put them in a place where they were bitten by mosquitoes with dengue virus. If they showed symptoms of dengue, only then can they be counted as concrete logistics,” he explained.

Alcala openly defied the DoH’s directive and gathered Department of Education personnel in Candelaria town to explain his position.

“I’m willing to face any sanction from DoH higher ups than risk the lives of more than 4,000 elementary school students of Candelaria,” he said.

Alcala, however, was saddened but also relieved when the Dengvaxia anomaly was unveiled, linking it to at least five deaths of school children.

Parents of elementary school students in Candelaria town expressed gratitude to Alcala for following his instincts and saving their children’s lives in the process.