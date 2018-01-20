Doctors, nurses among 9 killed, 10 hurt in Cebu road accidents

NINE people were killed, including US-based Filipino doctors and nurses, while 10 others were injured in separate vehicular accidents in the town of Alegria and Danao City, Cebu on Saturday.

Police said the seven fatalities were on board a van driven by Gilbert de la Cruz that smashed into a huge Mahogany tree along the national highway of Alegria in south Cebu at about 12 noon.

As of press time on Saturday, authorities have yet to confirm the names of the fatalities and the three who were injured.

Senior Police Officer 3 Edward Villarte, of Alegria Police Station, said Dela Cruz, 44, owner and driver of the Toyota Grandia van (AED 1299) the victims hired, admitted that he fell asleep while driving.

They were on their way to Kawasan Falls in Badian town.

Villarte said the victims were scheduled to conduct a medical mission in Camiguin Island on Monday and were staying at Parklane Hotel in Cebu City for the Sinulog festival.

The seven were dead on arrival at the nearest hospital while the three others were treated for major injuries at Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City.

Dela Cruz was also treated for injuries on his legs.

Meanwhile, Ace Peñalosa, 17, and Angeline Roble, 18, died while seven others were injured after their vehicle crashed into a row of parked motorcycles before dawn in Danao City.

Investigation showed that Peñalosa and Roble were on board a Nissan Navarra, with Ricardo Moral, 21, driving. Together with their friends and relatives they were on their way home to Barangay Taytay in Danao from Carmen town.

Paulino Lingues of Danao City Traffic Office said that when the victims reached Barangay Guinsay at about 1:10 a.m., Moral overtook a 10-wheeler truck that they almost hit a wing van. Moral avoided the wing van and maneuvered to the left side of the road hitting a steel gate.

The pick-up was thrown to the other side of the road hitting seven motorcycles parked on the roadside. Two of the motorcycles were stuck under the pick-up because of the impact.

The injured were identified as Roger Pantoja Jr., 22; Jerwin Avila, 20; James Pantoja, 16; Peter John Tariao, 23; Banban Rabadon, 17; Phoebe Francisco, 18; Resner Almacin, 17; and Roleth Pantoja, 14.

Lingues said Peñalosa and Roble were seated at the back of the pick-up. He added that some of the passengers were unconscious because of the impact of the crash and were being treated at Cebu City hospital.

Moral is detained at the Danao City police station pending the filing of charges.