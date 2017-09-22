Documenting the Filipino people’s ‘Istorya’

With just her cell phone, newscaster Angela Lagunzad’s 10-minute documentary, “Butil”—about hunger and malnutrition in the Philippines—which she produced with Diego Castro, emerged a finalist in 2016’s Save The Children Media Awards.

The piece caught the attention of UNTV and she was offered by the network to produce, host and direct a documentary show – “Istorya” which starts airing today from 5 to 5:30 pm – what with her heart for the underprivileged and forgotten.

“The documentary aims to feature and share the stories of people who are forgotten or have been disregarded by society and yet have continued to persevere in life,” she told The Manila Times. “I wish to share these stories to inspire people to remain strong in the midst of crisis. This documentary will also tackle different issues our society is facing such as poverty and inequality.”

Lagunzad co-hosts the station’s early morning show, “Good Morning Kuya (GMK)” with Daniel Razon and is a trained rescuer, former commercial model and was known once a “Traffic Angel” reporter for traffic.com. She is also a staunch advocate for the rights of Persons With Disability.

