DoE addresses power gap in quake-hit areas

The Department of Energy (DoE) said the Energy Development Corp. (EDC) can transmit 45 megawatts to Leyte, Samar and Bohol if its two transformers will be repaired by Wednesday.

DoE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said on Tuesday the EDC can deliver 45MW to the quake-hit provinces if its Transformers 2 and 5 will function, after Transformers 1, 3, 4 and 6 were heavily damaged by the magnitude 6.5 earthquake.

He said an additional 40MW from the Tonongan plant can be supplied to the affected areas that would not go through the Ormoc sub-station, if the two transformers will be fixed.

After a meeting on Tuesday, the DoE, EDC and the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines have aligned their strategies for a better power supply scenario.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is advising power providers including Trans Asia to mobilize power barges and address the gap in supplying electricity to the provinces.

