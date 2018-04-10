DoE approves 2 Kalinga mini-hydro projects

TABUK CITY, Kalinga: The Department of Energy (DoE) has approved the Renewable Energy Service Contracts (RESCs) of two proposed mini-hydro electric projects for the province both located in this city.

These are the 15-megawatt Upper Tabuk Hydro Power Project (UTHPP) in Sitio Sabangan of Barangay Dupag and the 400-kilowatt Bulo Hydro Power Project (BHPP) in Barangay Bulo.

The UTHPP is along the Tanudan River where it flows into the Chico River while the BHPP will harness a 7.2-meter drop in the main canal of the Upper Chico River Irrigation System (UCRIS).

Daniel Peckley Jr., owner of the DPJ Engineers & Consultants (DPJ) which proposed the projects, said they can now process the requirements for the project to proceed which include getting consent of the affected indigenous cultural communities, environmental compliance certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and water permit from the National Water Resources Board.

He said they have already obtained all the requirements for the UTHPP but shelved the project some years back because of strong opposition over related issues including environmental.

Meantime, the DPJ developed the 1-megawat Bulanao Hydro Electric Plant (BHEP) in Bulanao which taps a 22-meter drop in the Tabuk Supply Canal 1 of the UCRIS.

With full operation on February 28, 2016, the BHEP is initially producing .830-megawatt for the Kalinga-Apayao Electric Cooperative (Kaelco) which provides energy to Tabuk City and the towns of Pinukpuk, Tanudan, Tinglayan, Lubuagan, Pasil, Balbalan and Rizal in Kalinga, and the towns of Conner, Kabugao and Calanasan in Apayao.

The BHEP is the first hydro power plant in the province abundant of rivers and streams.

Estanislao Albano Jr.