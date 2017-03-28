DoE assures enough power available for summer mths

THE Department of Energy (DoE) assured consumers there will be sufficient power supply in the coming summer months as big power plants will come online to meet the expected increase in demand, an energy official said.

“As far as our numbers are concerned, we are confident that we will not experience any interruption, so we are confident with that. And aside from that, Secretary [Alfonso] Cusi gave us instructions to make sure that we have sufficient plans and activities to make sure” there is enough power, DoE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said on ANC’s Headstart on Monday.

The DoE expects big power plants to come online and contribute to the grid in April and May.

”The big ones that are coming in are in April and May, the Limay-Bataan power plants from the San Miguel group,” Fuenteblla said.

The DOE has also been instructed to look into the scheduled maintenance of power plants during that period, he said.

The energy department said that of the 20 power plants due for maintenance, the biggest one is the Pagbilao Unit 1 in Quezon.

“What we have in the list is 20. But at the same time, they are not simultaneous, so we are looking into the biggest plant and also the [ones with]the longest period of the maintenance. So, that’s Pagbilao Unit 1, so we will ask a team to look into it,” he said.

Fuentebella said that fortunately, the Malampaya gas field, which supplies 20 to 25 percent of Luzon’s power needs, has already finished its scheduled maintenance just right in time before the summer months begin.

“We have about 2,000 megawatts coming from Malampaya, the natural gas plants, so most of them are First Gen gas plants—San Lorenzo, San Gabriel, Sta. Rita. And there’s one more plant, Ilijan,” he said, referring to the Ilijan combined-cycle power plant, a dual-fuel power station in Ilijan, Batangas City.