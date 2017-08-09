DoE calls for efficient, reliable power sources

The Department of Energy (DoE) is calling for a wider energy base supported by efficient and reliable power sources to secure power requirements.

“We have a diversified energy mix, with nearly 24 percent of our power being sourced from renewable sources. And this diversified mix has proven to be competitive and sustainable,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said during the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) in Panglao, Bohol.

He pointed out that achieving security and sustainability entails giving the players the incentives in bringing energy solutions that can eventually lower power rates by investing in new technology that bolsters reliability and reduces emissions and developing a regulatory environment backing innovators and researchers.

“But it is not just enough to focus internally. It is also important to promote closer cooperation among our countries. Our diversity is our strength,” Cusi noted.

He said future initiatives should focus on the implementation of technological advancement and the improvement of management practices.

“We need future-proof policies that would allow us to cope with natural and human-induced disasters,” Cusi said.

The ACD is encouraging participants to formulate mechanisms that promotes an Energy Plan of Action and paves the way for undertakings on the nexus of vital resources including food, energy and water.