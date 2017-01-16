DOE chief’s China visit seen enhancing energy ties

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi will travel to China on a five-day official trip on January 21-25 to enhance energy cooperation between China and the Philippines.

Cusi, in a statement, said the trip is borne out of a “gracious” invitation from the Chinese Ambassador to Manila Zhao Jianhua.

The Department of Energy (DOE), he said, is “fortunate to have the opportunity to touch base with our counterparts in China’s own Ministry of Energy.”

“The purpose of the meeting is exclusively to improve our overall energy development efforts, gain knowledge from their best practices and hopefully attract investments in our local energy projects,” Cusi added.

This meeting is a “clear” indication that President Rodrigo Duterte’s state visit to China late last year was indeed successful, and is now yielding “tangible” benefits for the Philippines, according to the DOE chief.