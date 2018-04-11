DoE: Coal still top energy source

Coal is still the Philippines’ leading source of energy, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

In its 2017 Power Statistics report, DoE said coal posted an installed generating capacity of 8,049 megawatts (MW) last year, a 8.5-percent increase from 2016’s 7,419MW.

Renewable energy (RE) rose 1.7 percent to 7,079MW from 6,958MW; oil, up 14.9 percent to 4,153MW from 3,616MW; and natural gas, up 3,447MW from 3,431MW.

Power generation also increased by 3.9 percent to 94,370GWh from 90,798GWh in 2016.

Last year, coal power plants generated 46,847GWh, while RE and natural gas facilities produced 23,183GWh

and 20,547GWh from 21,979GWh and 19,854GWh, respectively, the year before.

Oil-based power plants, meanwhile, generated only 3,793GWh, compared to 2016’s 5,661GWh.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) uses installed capacity as its basis for setting installed generating capacity and market share limitations annually, in accordance with Section 45 of Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira).

Under Resolution No. 4, Series of 2018, ERC raised the installed generating capacity limit nationwide to 5,466.78MW from 5,167.48MW in 2017.

The limit for Luzon is 4,552.79MW; Visayas, 958.47MW; and Mindanao, 1,048.88MW.

ERC also uses this capacity as its basis for updating the Philippine Distribution Code (PDC), which governs the operation, maintenance, development, connection, and use of electric distribution systems in the country.