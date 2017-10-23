DoE to consider PSE bid to run spot power market

The Energy department will consider the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)’s proposal to operate the domestic spot electricity market, a Cabinet official said.

“You to keep an open mind to all the possible options,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said in a Friday evening briefing.

PSE President Ramon Monzon was reported last week as saying that the bourse was in talks with the Energy department to run the spot power market in a move to diversify its portfolio and maximize the use of its platform for products other than equities.

A selling point is that having a professional organization in charge means that a new set of people won’t have to be appointed every time there is a change in government.

The Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 mandates the Energy department and power industry players to establish a power spot market.

Electricity is already being traded on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, which is currently being run by the Philippine Electricity Market Board.