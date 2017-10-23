Monday, October 23, 2017
    DoE to consider PSE bid to run spot power market

    The Energy department will consider the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)’s proposal to operate the domestic spot electricity market, a Cabinet official said.

    “You to keep an open mind to all the possible options,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said in a Friday evening briefing.

    PSE President Ramon Monzon was reported last week as saying that the bourse was in talks with the Energy department to run the spot power market in a move to diversify its portfolio and maximize the use of its platform for products other than equities.

    A selling point is that having a professional organization in charge means that a new set of people won’t have to be appointed every time there is a change in government.

    The Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 mandates the Energy department and power industry players to establish a power spot market.

    Electricity is already being traded on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, which is currently being run by the Philippine Electricity Market Board.

