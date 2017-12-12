DOE considering CSP for sourcing electricity

The Department of Energy (DoE) is considering a competitive selection process (CSP) in implementing a more objective platform for sourcing power for a specific area, a high-ranking department official said.

At an event organized by the DoE on Monday, Energy Undersecretary Jesus Cristino Posadas told reporters that the department intends to release a policy tapping any disinterested party to undertake the process.

According to him, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi aims to issue the guidelines by the first quarter of 2018.

Posadas said the DoE does not want only power-generation companies and distribution utilities (DUs) that will provide electricity to consumers to avoid closing “sweetheart” deals.

In essence, buyers will now have the opportunity to tap their own power distributor, instead of the other way around.

The DoE will guide the extent of the power demand for a particular area, taking current suppliers into account and relating it to the load factor to get the megawatts needed for that area.

This will open up the baseload, mid-merit and peaking requirement for an area serviced by a DU or electric cooperative (EC).

The DoE can decide on the clustering in order to have economies of scale, Posadas said.

This policy is being implemented in South America.