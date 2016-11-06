DOE drafts comprehensive PH energy plan

THE Department of Energy (DOE) recently conducted a series of stakeholders’ consultations nationwide in line with its mandate to formulate a comprehensive energy plan for the country.

Through its Energy Policy and Planning Bureau (EPPB), the DOE is finalizing the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2016 to 2030 as the energy sector’s contribution to the Ambisyon Natin 2040 (Executive Order 5), which lays down the foundation for inclusive growth and a high-trust society.

Consultations were held in the following cities: Cagayan de Oro (11 October); Legazpi (13 October); Iloilo (18 October); Davao City (25 October); Cebu City (28 October); and Bonifacio Global City (4 November).

Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi said the DOE is currently formulating a 15-year energy plan, and a more comprehensive one until 2040, that entails a series of studies factoring in gross domestic product (GDP) and population growth, among others.

The DOE said the sectoral roadmaps are a result of the review exercises done by the DOE on the effectiveness of the current agenda and the identification of implementation gaps in the program.

It said each of the roadmaps is complemented by programs of action which are broken down into short, medium, and long-term targets guided by its overall objectives by 2030.

“The PEP formulation paved the way for the development of sectoral energy roadmaps that are critical to ensure energy security and increased energy access. We have conducted a series of consultations with various stakeholders – local government units, electric cooperatives, non-government organizations, civil society organizations (CSOs), academe, RE developers, oil industry players, generation companies, chambers of commerce and industries, financial institutions and development partners—to present the plan and generate inputs for its enhancement,” Cusi said.

The DOE-EPPB collated issues raised in the plenary discussion during the consultations held, which are initiatives on low carbon future (lowering of greenhouse gas emissions), oil deregulation, electricity pricing, rural electrification, renewable energy development and its policy mechanisms, measures on energy efficiency and conservation, Energy Regulations 1-94 and other local energy concerns.

“Planning our country’s energy roadmap safeguards our Filipino consumers and our industry participants from any undesirable energy scenarios in the future. It is our job to protect them,” Cusi explained.

“Once the plan is finished, it will greatly contribute to the expansion of the country’s economic prospects through the provision of employment opportunities and generation of investments that will subsequently provide all Filipinos a life envisioned to be Matatag, Maginhawa at Panatag [stable, comfortable and secure],” Cusi added.