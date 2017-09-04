DoE eyes 100% electrification by 2022

The Duterte administration is targeting to achieve 100 percent electrification by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in 2022.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said during a seminar in Nasugbu, Batangas last week the DoE is working to provide quality energy service not only in business districts but also in rural areas.

The Philippine government is pursuing its thrust to promote energy efficiency, sustainability, and total electrification, the department said in a statement.

The DoE, the European Union and the World Bank held a joint seminar-workshop on Access to Sustainable Energy Program or ASEP.

The goal is to bolster sustainable power generation and meet increasing demand of a growing economy by providing energy access to the marginalized in line with the Philippine Development Plan.

“With all the program’s key players gathered in one venue, we aim to seek each other’s concerns, insights and suggestions to be more synergized in our approach towards carrying out the ASEP”, Cusi added.

Under the DoE’s household electrification drive, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) aims to energize 2.58 million households in the country, mostly in Mindanao.

The NEA proposed a P4.9-billion budget for 2018, of which P1.7 billion would finance loans for capital expenditures of electric cooperatives (ECs) and other electrification projects.

Approved by the House of Representative appropriations committee last month, the NEA budget will now go through deliberations by the Senate finance committee.