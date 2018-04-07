DoE forms team to audit greenhouse gas levels

The Department of Energy (DoE) has formed a team to monitor greenhouse gas (GHG) levels in the Philippine power industry.

Established through Department Circular 2018-03-0005, the team is tasked to gather energy consumption and production data, and conduct GHG inventories and prepare reports on them.

It shall collect data on the amount and type of fuel produced and used by the energy, manufacturing, and construction industries; agricultural and forestry sectors; commercial establishments; and homes.

The team shall also identify and document methodologies, assumptions, and improvements needed for succeeding inventories; and the data, processes and computation of estimates related to them.

It shall compute GHG emissions from stationary and mobile sources, and from facilities or equipment.

The group will evaluate the sector’s climate change mitigation and adaption strategies and assess GHG inventory materials.

It shall also review calculations and perform initial quality control/assurance activities to gauge the inventory’s quality, evaluate procedures, and oversee the development of uncertainty analysis.

DoE’s Energy Policy and Planning Bureau will lead the team. Members are the Electric Power Industry Management, Oil Industry Management, Energy Resource Development, Energy Utilization and Management, and Renewable Energy Management bureaus; Information Technology and Management Services; and Energy Research and Testing Laboratory Services.

The department promulgated the circular in pursuit of Section 3 of Executive Order 174, which aims to establish the GHG inventory management and reporting system to pivot toward a “climate-resilient pathway for sustainable development.”