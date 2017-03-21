DoE to hold energy efficiency workshop

THE Department of Energy (DoE) will hold a regional workshop on energy efficiency and minimum energy performance in the commercial and industrial sectors from March 29 and 30 at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

The workshop is being organized by the DOE in partnership with the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IIEE) and other local and international organizations.

The two-day event is in line with the European Union-funded High Efficiency Motors (HEMs) project under the EU’s Switch Asia Program. HEMs aims to accelerate the acceptance of more energy-efficient electric motors and drive systems in Philippine industries.

The objectives of the workshop are the following: to learn about international initiatives that can benefit the Philippines and the Asean; to learn from regional and international best practices on Energy Efficiency (EE) and Minimum Energy Performance (MEP); to draw up an action plan for a regional cooperation on EE standards and labeling of electric motors; and to conduct public and stakeholders’ consultation on the Philippine Energy Standards and Labeling Implementing Guidelines and MEP in the commercial and industrial sectors.

The regional workshop will develop policy measures and instruments that will sustain the switch to more energy-efficient appliances and equipment, starting with electric motors and drive systems.