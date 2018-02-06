DoE issues circular on new WESM operator

THE Department of Energy (DoE) has issued a circular governing the creation of an independent market operator (IMO) to run the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) starting June.

Department Circular DC2018-01-0002, signed on January 17, said the IMO shall be independent from the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC)—which has been operating the spot market since 2003—and registered as a private company.

The new company will operate the WESM, as provided for under Section 30 of Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira).

Its functions shall include ensuring the compliance of industry players with existing market rules, identifying and setting the price of actual variations for all transactions, and prescribing emergency guidelines.

The operator will also determine market fees, subject to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) approval, which, according to the circular, should have little impact on consumers.

The IMO board shall be composed of at least five members, with the DoE establishing its composition and specific qualifications.

These members should not have any interest in or ties to the government or any industry player.

The nomination and selection process for naming initial and subsequent board members will be issued, subject to DoE’s approval.

The PEMC shall remain the governance arm of the WESM.

The DoE, as policymaker, and the ERC shall ensure the principles of fair competition and the promotion of consumers’ interest during the transition and full operation of the IMO.

“WESM is an added option for the electricity sources of our consumers, especially addressing the stability and efficiency of power supply,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said on Monday.

“This policy on IMO will ensure full public accountability to safeguard, foremost, our energy consumers,” he added.