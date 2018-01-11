DoE keeping watch on Train compliance

THE Department of Energy (DoE) is keeping a close eye on gasoline stations to ensure that oil companies are correctly implementing the higher excise tax rates on fuel under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act.

It has deployed a team of inspectors from the Oil Industry Management Bureau to ramdomly inspect the inventories of gasoline stations and depots. They were also tasked to get data on them as of December 31, 2017 and on subsequent withdrawals from those inventories to find out if the new rates are being applied to new fuel stocks.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi again warned those violating Train’s provisions on petroleum products that their certificates of compliance may be canceled or that they may face charges of estafa and profiteering for violating the Oil Deregulation Law and the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines.

He also warned that his department would endorse violators to the Bureau of Internal Revenue for a special audit.

The warning came after oil companies adjusted the prices of diesel, gasoline and kerosene after New Year’s Day.

On January 1, they raised the price of diesel by 65 centavos per liter; gasoline, 20 centavos; and kerosene, 75 centavos.

They later hiked the prices of diesel and kerosene by 55 centavos and 30 centavos per liter, respectively.

The DoE had emphasized that old fuel stocks still to be sold to consumers would not be subjected to the higher excise taxes. It said oil price hikes are expected to only take effect at least 15 days after January 1, when Train was implemented.

The department based its assumption on Executive Order 134, which requires a minimum inventory for liquid petroleum products for 15 days. Its data indicate that old stocks would take at least half a month to be used up.