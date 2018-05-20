DOE LIGHTS UP 6 LANAO SUR TOWNS

SIX coastal municipalities in Lanao del Sur — Balabagan, Calanogan, Kapatagan, Malabang, Marogong and Picong — now have access to electricity. The Department of Energy (DoE) said the towns with 139 barangay composed of 6,045 households, have been without power for the last six years. They joined the consumer base of Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Lasureco) that now has 17,769 customers, the DoE added. “We have to ascertain that the hydroelectric dams, the transmission and distribution lines are protected, because it’s not just Lanao that will be affected, but the entire Mindanao,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said. Meanwhile, Cusi said the DoE energized the settlement area in Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur, securing the power supply of the people residing in the transitional shelter for displaced households last December.