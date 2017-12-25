DoE normalizing power, fuel supplies after ‘Urduja’

AFTER Typhoon Urduja struck the Visayas and Mindanao last week, the Department of Energy (DoE) is doubling its efforts to normalize power and fuel supplies in affected areas.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said in a statement late last week that the DoE would be monitoring the situation in the affected areas even during the holidays to ensure ample and secure energy supply.

“We are doing all that we can to bring back to normalcy the energy situation and secure fuel and power supplies in the typhoon-stricken areas, especially now that Christmas is fast approaching,” he added.

Several power facilities were restored after Urduja made landfall and exited the country based on consolidated reports from the National Power Corporation (NPC), National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), National Electrification Administration (NEA) and various electric cooperatives.

In Luzon, electricity supply provided by the Quezon I Electric Cooperative (Quezelco I) is now 88.81 percent restored and full restoration was expected on Friday.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative did restoration works in Brookes Point and Bataraza towns where there was a landslide.

Rehabilitation of power facilities within the service area of Busuanga Island Electric Cooperative was at 75.21 percent.

In the Visayas, Biliran now has 93 barangay (villages) energized out of 117 total villages affected—Biliran, 11; Cabucgayan, 13; Caibiran, 17; Naval, 20; Culaba, 13; Almeria, 7; and Kawayan, 12.

In Leyte, the most affected electric cooperatives are Don Orestes Romualdez Electric Cooperative (Doreleco) and Leyte III and V Electric Cooperatives (Leyeco III & V).

Leyeco III is now 96 percent energized at the barangay level, while Doreleco is hitting energization by 92 percent.

The remaining villages to be energized within Leyeco V are Ormoc, 2; Merida, 1; Palompon, 2; Villaba, 7; Tabango, 5; Leyte, 5; Matag’ob, 3; San Isidro, 4; and Calubian, 38.

Only the town of Maslog within the coverage area of Eastern Samar Electric Cooperative Inc. has remained unenergized.

In Masbate, the most affected town of Esperanza was energized and the DMCI Satellite plant in Aroroy is serving Mandaon municipality and a portion of Aroroy.

“All other cities/municipalities the weather disturbance affected are now 100 percent energized,” the DoE said.

Technical staff of the DoE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau conducted an onsite inspection in Naval, Biliran to monitor the oil supply situation in the area.