DoE, Phivolcs team up on quake readiness

The Department of Energy (DoE) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) have signed an agreement to enhance the energy sector’s readiness and response to earthquakes.

They will do so by using a Filipino-made software, Rapid Earthquake Damage Assessment System (Redas), to boost the sector’s capacity to determine where earthquakes are likely to strike.

Redas will provide near-real-time simulated earthquake hazard information to disaster managers, aiding them in assessing the distribution and extent of an temblor’s impact on people and assets.

Data generated by the software could also offer insights for better resource management and asset resiliency.

Redas can compute ground-shaking, earthquake-induced landslides, liquefaction, and even tsunamis.

The software was developed after an 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luzon in July 1990. It killed more than 1,600 people and inflicted severe damage to infrastructure that amounted to billions of pesos.

Under the agreement, the two agencies would pursue intensive Redas training and share knowledge and

resources.

The deal outlines the software use’s to develop a database on hazard, risk assessment and exposure to earthquakes.

The partnership came after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Visayas last July, affecting power supply in Bohol, Leyte, and Samar provinces.

“We need all available tools and technologies to enhance our resiliency planning and implementation,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

In his speech, Phivolcs Officer-in-Charge Renato Solidum Jr. said “hazards are not equal to disasters.”

There are “many natural hazards we cannot avoid. We cannot decrease [their]magnitude. But disasters are man-made, because if you don’t prepare for it, definitely there will be…loss of lives, assets, and properties,” he added.

Among disaster-prone countries, the Philippines is ranked third, according to him.