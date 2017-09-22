DoE places Luzon grid on yellow alert

THE Luzon Grid was placed on yellow alert status on Friday after a power shortage was experienced in the region as major power plants went on planned and forced outages, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

The DoE said the lost power capacities caused by plant outages reached 1,364 megawatts (MW) following the planned outages of Pagbilao Unit 2 (382MW); San Lorenzo Unit 1 (250MW); Limay B6 (70MW); and the forced outage of the GNPower Unit 1 (302MW) with the unavailability of both Kalayaan Units 3 and 4 (360MW).

“As of 1PM [on Friday], the power supply capacity in Luzon stood at 10,091MW with a projected demand of 9,469MW. The reserve level is at 622MW,” the DoE said.

However, the energy department assured consumers it is accelerating efforts to restore lost electricity supply in the region and the power market remains normal despite lower supply.

“Our priority now is to quickly restore power supply in the Luzon grid following the Yellow Alert status of the NGCP [National Grid Corporation of the Philippines] from 11AM to 4PM,” DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said assuring consumers that the power market is still normal despite the reduction of supply.

The DoE also warned of another set of planned supply reduction over the weekend because of gas restriction from the Malampaya gas project in offshore Palawan. It added, the power situation may not be affected since there is an expected reduction on the demand for electricity.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines had announced the second highest alert signal status in Luzon on August 30, September 9 and 16.

“We are in close coordination with our energy stakeholders to normalize the power situation in the Luzon grid. We also appeal to our consumers to use energy wisely and assist in stabilizing energy situation,” Cusi said.

JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE AND LEANDER C. DOMINGO