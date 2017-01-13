DOE revokes SCC of Omni Gas after deadly explosion

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has revoked the Standards Compliance Certificate (SCC) of Omni Gas Corp. after a deadly explosion at its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refilling station in Pasig City on Wednesday.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Thursday called for a close coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) unit now investigating the incident and vowed to get to the bottom of the incident that injured 20 people. One of the victims later died.

“Public safety is always our priority and the DOE is looking closely at this unfortunate incident which injured at least 20 people. Our common objective with the BFP is to ensure that this does not happen again,” Cusi said.

Before getting an SCC, LPG refilling stations are required to comply with the Philippine National Standards (PNS) for Refilling Plants and the DOE Circular on LPG Industry Rules.

The BFP and other local government units (LGUs) have their specific requirements for companies in the business of refilling LPG tanks.

Initial reports have it that Omni Gas has an SCC and all other requirements from the BFP and the Pasig government.

Cusi said the company cannot resume its business until it is able to get a new SCC and only after all pertinent investigations have been concluded to the DOE’s satisfaction.

“Violations of the DOE Circular on LPG Rules merit administrative sanctions on those responsible,” Cusi said.

Operators of LPG stations must also comply with provisions of the Fire Code of the Philippines and local government ordinances on operational safety. The BFP is mandated to make sure all businesses meet the standards on fire hazards.