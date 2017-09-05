DoE seeks feedback on draft green energy rules

The Department of Energy (DoE) is seeking feedback from the public at large concerning the final draft of the rules empowering Filipino consumers to choose renewable energy (RE) sources.

The National Renewable Energy Board (NREB) said it approved the guidelines encompassing the inception of the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP) in the Philippines which has been endorsed to the DoE.

Before the DoE releases the circular on the green option program, the NREB was to conduct a public consultation on September 4 in Bacolod, to be followed by others in Davao (September 12) and Manila (September 19).

The program is a mechanism seeking to provide end-users the option to obtain RE resources in fulfilling their power needs.

It covers the technical feasibility and stability of transmission and distribution grid systems, as well as other rules to attain the green option program.

The RE identified by the DoE include biomass, solar, wind, geothermal, ocean wave, and hydropower that conform to internationally accepted standards on dams and other emerging RE technologies.

Consumers can source RE from a distribution utility (DU), electric cooperative (EC) or suppliers, regardless of demand size.

The National Transmission Corp., National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, DUs, successors-in-interest of the transmission facilities, and other relevant entities are mandated to provide physical connection and commercial arrangements to ensure the program would succeed.

The Energy department holds the right to revoke the license of those who violate the GEOP rules, and apply corresponding fines ranging from P100,000 to P500,000.

The DoE will review the GEOP rules at least once in two years.