DOE sends team to check on Sual plant shutdown

THE Department of Energy (DOE) sent a team to the Sual power station in Pangasinan on Monday to assess why one of its units went offline and when its operation could be restored. Unit 1 of Sual, the country’s largest coal-fired power plant with a generation capacity of 1,294 megawatts, went offline at 10:15 a.m. on Monday due to a possible condenser tube leak but the power situation in Luzon is still manageable, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). “The grid is still normal (at this time). The Luzon grid had a net reserve of 1,089 megawatts during the afternoon of Tuesday. Sual Unit 2 is running at 647 megawatts and Malaya TPP Unit 2 will be utilized at minimum stable capacity of 130 megawatts to maintain normal system conditions,” NGCP said in a statement.