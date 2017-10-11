DoE solicits comments on proposed LNG policy

The Energy department has begun soliciting comments from industry players regarding plans to make the Philippines a regional transshipment hub for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The first public consultation for the proposed Philippine Natural Gas Regulation (PNGR) policy was held on Tuesday at the Department of Energy’s (DoE) Bonifacio Global City headquarters.

The PNGR will, among others, apply to policies and programs for the promotion and production of indigenous natural gas deposits, LNG shipments and third-party access to facilities and pipelines.

A committee will also be created to evaluate and recommend proposals or applications pertaining to the industry, and any ventures will be subject to a 60/40 foreign ownership rule.

JSKLNG Holding Phils., Inc. director Richard Moon said the government should provide incentives to companies that intend to embark on any LNG initiative.

Oil Industry Energy Management Bureau head Rino Abad, however, said this would require approval by Congress.

Abad said two more public consultations will be held this month with the Energy department targeting the release of the final natural gas circular by November.