DOE strengthens resiliency measures

THE Department of Energy (DOE) is updating its standard operating procedures (SOPs) and emergency responses to lessen the impact of calamities on energy infrastructures. Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Friday said that the agency will continue to adapt, improve and be pro-active in ensuring the resiliency of the energy sector in the face of the onslaught of natural calamities like the recent typhoons. He said the best practices in disaster risk reduction being employed by various government agencies, including the DOE, is being continuously overhauled, tweaked or upgraded to be more responsive in addressing today’s challenges “On the part of the DOE, we are reviewing the protocols to be followed by energy sector players, especially the measures on climate change adaptation,” he added. He identified “Task Force Kapatid” as one of the measures employed by the energy family, through the National Electrification Administration, that facilitates repair and rehabilitation of lines and restoration of electric service during disasters.

VOLTAIRE PALANA