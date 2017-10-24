DOE targets issuance of green energy rules

The Energy department is targeting the release of final rules for the green energy option program (GEOP) and renewable portfolio standards (RPS) by January next year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

National Renewable Energy Board (NREB) Chairman Jose Layug Jr. told reporters that guidelines for GEOP and on-grid RPS would be endorsed to Energy Secretary Alfonso next week, to be followed by off-grid RPS rules next month.

Two more public consultations for the off-grid RPS rules will be held in Cebu this week and in Cagayan de Oro next month.

Under the GEOP, end-users will be allowed to tap renewable energy (RE) resources, either from a distribution utility, electric cooperative or suppliers,

RPS, meanwhile, aims to diversify power supply sources, bolster socioeconomic development in rural areas, and help address environmental concerns by lowering harmful emissions.

Proposed rules state that customers can tell providers that they want to purchase electricity sourced from renewables. DUs will then be mandated to source a portion of their portfolio from RE.