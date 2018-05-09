DoE to order stricter oil price monitoring

The Department of Energy (DoE) will monitor the prices of petroleum products more closely as part of a new policy aimed at further protecting the interest of consumers.

To be released by end of June, the policy involved unbundling the base prices of gasoline, automotive and industrial diesel, kerosene, jet fuel, bunker fuel oil, and household and automotive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The DoE will mandate oil companies to inform it of price adjustments weekly; and give computations of their products’ components based on items involved in global price movements, the cost of biofuels, and capital/operational cost recovery.

It will also require them, as well as bulk suppliers and retail outlets, to submit baseline data every yearend for the unbundling of their base price and to comply with the mandatory price display board.

“Identification of the costing for the major components of these petroleum products that may affect pump prices would provide a higher level of transparency for our consumers, particularly motorists,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

“The weekly oil-pricing updates will also be announced publicly by oil companies to guide the consumers in making informed decisions in the management of their fuel oil requirements,” he added.

These policy details came after the DoE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) consulted with industry stakeholders at the department’s headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, on May 2.

Two more focus-group discussions are set to be held this month to finalize the policy, crafted in accordance with the DoE’s mandate under Republic Act 8479, or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998, to monitor changes in the global and local prices of oil products.

This also came as the Energy department said the implementation of big-ticket energy projects would be fast-tracked after the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Executive Order 30—the subject of Department Circular DC2018-04-0013 and Department Order DO2018-04-0008—were released on April 25.

Under the IRR, permits and licenses shall be processed within a maximum 30 days for projects declared as “Energy Projects of National Significance” (EPNS).

The deadline starts from the submission of complete documentary requirements to the relevant agencies involved in the permitting process.

It highlights the application of the principle of presumption of prior approvals.

This means that an EPNS certificate holder is presumed to have complied with the requirements and permits from other agencies.

“With the IRR in place, stakeholders can now expect the prompt delivery of basic energy services to our people with the realization of vital energy infrastructures, while providing additional economic investments for us to truly compete globally,” Cusi said.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed EO 30 last June to harmonize regulatory procedures for huge energy projects.