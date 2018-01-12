DoE turns over 200 e-trikes to Marawi

The Department of Energy (DoE) turned over on Friday 200 electric tricycles (e-trikes) to Marawi City to aid government efforts in the city’s recovery.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) chairman and Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) head, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize the turnover of e-trikes to the local government unit of Marawi.

The Marawi local government unit will identify beneficiaries of the e-trikes.

“More than having an energy-efficient mode of transportation, the DoE e-Trikes for Marawi will provide livelihood to its beneficiaries and jump start economic activities in the area,” Cusi said.

Energy Assistant Secretary Leonido Pulido 3rd said during a news confe­rence that the e-tricycle is a “very, very, very low maintenance unit” compared to an internal combustion engine.”

Energy Assistant Secretary Leonido Pulido 3rd said the e-tricycles have a five-year warranty period. They will provide training for the drivers in its maintenance and ensure that parts and supplies are available.

The DoE will coordinate with TFBM to ensure the deployment of the e-trikes to the war-torn city by end of February or early in March.

The e-trikes have pedestrian accessibility, comfort, safety, sealed power box, longer battery life because of lithium ion battery, on-board charger and battery management system features.

They have no tailpipe emission, produce less noise and vibration during operation and carry safety design features. The e-trikes are also easier to drive.

Pulido said the department is looking into providing additional units to Bohol and Tacloban that were also hit by natural disasters last year. Intramuros in Manila, Boracay and Puerto Princesa are being considered as well.