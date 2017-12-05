DoE unveils e-vehicle charging station

The Department of Energy (DoE) unveiled at its headquarters in Taguig City on Monday an electric vehicle-charging station donated by the Japanese government in a move to promote efficient and environment-friendly transportation alternatives.

The DoE said the station—unveiled during the opening ceremony of National Energy Consciousness Month—can charge two e-vehicles at a time. Fast-charging an e-vehicle lasts 30 minutes, while charging an e-vehicle normally lasts between two and four hours.

It added that an e-vehicle can be charged at home using a special plug provided by the vehicle’s manufacturers.

Besides the station, the Japanese government also donated four e-vehicles and four hybrid plug-in e-vehicles. The overall donation amounted to 500 million yen (P224.5 million).

These vehicles were distributed to different agencies, according to Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Also during the ceremony, which was attended by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda, Cusi said his department “has also improved the standards for biodiesel blends for both automotive and industrial diesel oil, incorporating the Euro IV-Philippine grade which lowers sulfur content for cleaner emissions.”

In his keynote speech, the Energy chief said the department has been aggressive in formulating essential energy plans and implementing necessary programs in order to attain its nine-point agenda.