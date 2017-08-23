DoE urged to deploy 3,000 electric tricycles

Senators Loren Legarda and Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday urged the Department of Energy to deploy the 3,000 electric tricycles under the DoE’s custody.

During the Senate finance committee’s hearing on the proposed P2.65-billion DoE budget, Legarda asked Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi to find a way to utilize these e-trikes since the units were already in the DoE’s care.

She said the DoE could give these electric vehicles to whoever needs them most.

Gatchalian prodded the Energy department to close the issue since it has been tackled in every budget hearing.

Cusi said they are drafting a framework in order to not violate existing regulations and are considering donating these electric tricycles to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He added that Energy Assistant Secretary Leonido Pulido 3rd, who spearheads the e-tricycle project, told him earlier that the DoE is about to ink an agreement with the Department of Finance on how to properly deploy the electric tricycles.

After the budget deliberation, Pulido said, they are just two steps away from signing amendments to the agreement within a week.

In November last year, Cusi canceled the loan in a letter to the Asian Development Bank because the project was not economically viable, noting the high cost.