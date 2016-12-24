DOE urges energy sector to prepare for Storm Nina

Department of Energy (DOE) directed the energy family and their partner agencies on Friday to prepare for and closely monitor the entry of Tropical Storm (TS) Nina to ensure minimal impact on energy facilities and allow continuous energy supply during the holidays.

According to weather bureau PAGASA, TS Nina is expected to make landfall over the Bicol Region on Christmas Day, December 25.

“I asked the energy family, specifically the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and the National Electrification Administration (NEA), to prepare necessary pre-cautionary measures, especially for speedy restoration and recovery if the storm will affect the power facilities,” Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi said.

“Even during holidays, Task Force Kapatid will be readied for easy mobilization of assets,” he added.

The energy chief alerted concerned electric cooperatives, particularly those within the projected track of the storm, about their contingency measures and directed them to closely coordinate with concerned government agencies and local government units.

The country’s power grid operator NGCP advised that as of 2:00 p.m. of December 23, its transmission lines and facilities were under normal operations.

Cusi also asked the oil companies to ensure the prescribed inventory of fuel to ensure that services will not be hampered.

Meanwhile, Cusi reminded the public to immediately report to the nearest authorities any incident affecting power supply facilities. He also called on the public to exercise emergency and safety measures as follows:

• Charge flashlights and mobile phones

• Be informed on the latest news updates

• Switch off your circuit breaker and other electrical systems to avoid electrocution, among other electrical mishaps

• After the typhoon, check first before using your electrical system to avoid short-circuit incidents.

“We should not downplay the possible impact of Tropical Storm Nina. We have to consistently prepare and ensure that the generation, transmission, distribution and oil facilities are all operational before, during and even after the storm. The DOE is committed to work for the Filipinos to enjoy the holidays despite the coming of the typhoon,” he concluded.