DOE urges govt to be energy-efficient

Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi said on Tuesday the government should taking the lead in achieving energy security, and serve as a role model to private companies.

“Under our Government Energy Management Program (GEMP), DOE has required 140 government entities to submit their electricity consumption from 2015 to 2016 to assess usage,” Cusi said.

“We are closely monitoring their energy consumption so that we can provide strategies to help them become more energy-efficient in their daily operations,” he said.

As part of GEMP, the DOE has enlisted government agencies with available power generating units that can be enrolled for the Interruptible Load Program (ILP) to augment power supply capacity in times of Red Alert Status or when power supply reserves are thin.

This is also one of contingency measure of DOE to cushion the impact of ongoing Malampaya maintenance shutdown that is scheduled to last from January 28 to February 16. The maintenance will affect the generation of electricity of the natural gas power plants in Batangas, which serve both Luzon and the Visayas.

“The ILP seeks to convince big load customers of Distribution Utilities and Electric Cooperatives to register so they can run their stand-by generation sets in times of energy supply deficiency to prevent power outages,” Cusi explained.

“Based on our GEMP survey, about 100 government buildings have operational gensets and these total about 85 megawatts of power supply capacity,” he said.

Other energy efficiency measures that the DOE enjoins government agencies to adhere to include setting the thermostat of air-conditioners to no lower than 25°C; replacing standard air conditioner units with inverter-type units, and switching from fluorescent lamps to light-emitting diode (LED) lamps.

Aside from requesting cooperation from government institutions, the DOE asked nearly 70 malls nationwide to set their cooling system’s temperature to 25°C as a way to temper their huge buildings’ demand for electricity.

“We, the government, have to be the best examples to our people in managing our energy consumption,” Cusi emphasized.

The DOE has also publicized a number of appliance-focused energy-saving tips to household consumers, which they can adopt as energy efficiency and conservation methods.

“Government agencies will continue stewarding our kababayans and private companies in achieving energy security for the country through efficient and judiciously managing electricity usage,” Cusi said. Voltaire Palaña